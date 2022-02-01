Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / “Chemical” hurled at Kanhaiya Kumar at Cong office in Lko
lucknow news

“Chemical” hurled at Kanhaiya Kumar at Cong office in Lko

The youth who threw the chemical identified as Divansh Vajpayee and belongs to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), says Anas Rehman, president, National Students’ Union of India
A person splashes some liquid chemical on Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar as he arrives at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters to address the Yuva Sansad, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 08:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A youth allegedly threw a “chemical substance” at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, when he went to the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters (UPCC) here on Tuesday for an interaction with party workers on the party’s youth manifesto.

“Yes, chemical was thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar when he was moving towards the dais at the UPCC headquarters. The chemical also hit the eyes of at least three other party leaders who were rushed to the hospital. The youth who threw the chemical has been identified as Divansh Vajpayee and he belongs to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP),” said Anas Rehman, president, National Students’ Union of India.

Rehman said the Congress had released “Bharti Vidhan” (youth manifesto) and the incident took place when Kanhaiya Kumar was approaching the dais.

Kanhaiya Kumar later interacted with the party workers there, he said, adding, “I too have been injured in the eye with the chemical.”

