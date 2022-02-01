“Chemical” hurled at Kanhaiya Kumar at Cong office in Lko

LUCKNOW A youth allegedly threw a “chemical substance” at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, when he went to the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters (UPCC) here on Tuesday for an interaction with party workers on the party’s youth manifesto.

“Yes, chemical was thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar when he was moving towards the dais at the UPCC headquarters. The chemical also hit the eyes of at least three other party leaders who were rushed to the hospital. The youth who threw the chemical has been identified as Divansh Vajpayee and he belongs to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP),” said Anas Rehman, president, National Students’ Union of India.

Rehman said the Congress had released “Bharti Vidhan” (youth manifesto) and the incident took place when Kanhaiya Kumar was approaching the dais.

Kanhaiya Kumar later interacted with the party workers there, he said, adding, “I too have been injured in the eye with the chemical.”