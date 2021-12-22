Chhattisgarh model, not the Gujarat one, will suit people of Uttar Pradesh: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the Chhattisgarh model of governance, not the Gujarat one, would suit the interests of Uttar Pradesh. Baghel said people now knew the reality of the Gujarat model.

Baghel, who is a senior observer of the Congress for the Uttar Pradesh polls, was speaking at the party’s Pratigya rally at Kevalpurwa village in Nakha block, about 14 km from the Lakhimpur Kheri district headquarters.

He accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh of shielding Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3.

The minister’s son Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the case, was arrested on October 9 and has been in jail since then.

Baghel alleged that the party rally in Nakha was allowed on the condition that silence would be observed on the case.

However, he added that he called on the kin of the victims of violence and raised the issue. He asked officials to discharge their duties as per the constitution.

Elaborating on the Chhattisgarh model while attacking the Yogi government, Bhupesh Baghel said after coming to power in Chhattisgarh in 2018, he waived farmers’ loans worth ₹18000 crore.

“In UP, farmers were demanding minimum support price while in Chhattisgarh, farmers were given ₹2500 per quintal for their paddy and wheat crops,” he added.

He said UP farmers faced stray cattle menace while in Chhattisgarh, his government had built 8000 “gau-sadans” ( cow shelters) and purchased cow dung at ₹2 per kg.

Urging the people to be cautious during the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Bhupesh Baghel said, “In UP, one party has resorted to the politics of religion while others of caste.”

“It is the Congress which was doing politics for development, employment to youths, empowerment of women and uplift of farmers,” Bhupesh Baghel said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was with Baghel at the rally. He sharply attacked the BJP governments for the “plight of UP farmers”.

The state Congress chief said farmers relied upon their crop income for their livelihood, education and marriage of their children, but the BJP government, which had claimed it would double farmers income by 2022, had failed to pay them even the cost incurred on the crops. Lallu said farmers had the power to change the scenario.

In Lakhimpur, cane farmers had agitated over their dues which forced the government and mill owners to come to an agreement, he said.

Once in power in UP, the Congress would ensure permanent jobs to youths in place of contract services, scholarships and scooties to girl students, besides promoting indigenous cottage industries like brass, carpet and Lucknow’s chikankari, Ajay Kumar Lallu said.