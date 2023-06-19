Mandi Parishad Board meeting: U.P. CM pushes for dist-level outlets for organic products

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to chalk out a plan to set up district-level outlets of organic and natural products and also in government mandis.

Chairing the 168th meeting of the UP Mandi Parishad’s board of directors at his official residence here, on Monday, he said, “At present, organic product outlets have been set up at divisional headquarters. There is a need to extend them to district and Mandi levels.”

He also emphasised the need for organising bazaars for the sale of organic products in the state, besides setting up test labs in agricultural universities for verifying and branding natural products grown by farmers.

The CM further directed officials to expedite the work to establish a tissue culture laboratory in the Acharya Narendra Dev Agricultural and Technical University in Ayodhya. The tissue culture lab, he said, must be set up on a minimum area of 3 hectares with all the cost to be borne by the Mandi Parishad.

He also said new Kisan Bazaars and Mandis should be set up as per regional requirement.

The CM said that it was encouraging that the income of Mandis had increased despite a cut in the Mandi fee. It was said at the meeting that the income of Mandis rose from ₹614 crore in 2021-22 to ₹1,520.95 crore in 2022-23 and an income of ₹251.61 crore had been earned till May in the current financial year.