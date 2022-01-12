Chief secretary reviews UP poll preparations, orders intensive checking on borders

Chief secretary DS Mishra on Wednesday directed officials to carry out intensive checking on inter-state and international borders to stop unwanted elements who could attempt to infiltrate into the state with a view to creating trouble during upcoming UP assembly polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was holding a meeting with senior administrative officials here to review preparations for the 7-phase assembly elections set to start from February 10 the nominations for which are beginning from January 14.

Laying emphasis on the need for timely preparations to hold free, fair and peaceful polls, the CS also told officials to arrange an adequate number of buses for the smooth movement of polling parties and security forces.

“Advance arrangements should also be made to ensure uninterrupted power supply during voting and related activities,” he said.

Mishra said all polling and security personnel had to be inoculated in advance.

He directed officials to prepare a list of such personnel, who needed to be given booster doses, in coordination with the health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The election commission’s guidelines regarding vaccination and Covid-19 protocol should be strictly enforced,” he told officials.

Earlier, chief election officer Ajay Kumar Shukla briefed the CS about the latest status of poll preparations.

Additional chief secretary, home, Avanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad and principal secretary, transport, Rajesh Kumar Singh briefed the CS of poll preparations made by their departments so far.