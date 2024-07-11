Child Labour Rehabilitation Fund: Only 6L out of 5.8 Cr disbursed in 27 years in UP

Funds worth over ₹5 crore, meant to be disbursed among children rescued from child labour, have been languishing in the state government coffers since the creation of this fund was announced by the Supreme Court in 1996. Officials at the labour ministry have provided the reason that while the creation of this fund was ordered by the Centre, the state never devised a system for the disbursement of the same, among other reasons. For Representation Only (Burhaan Kinu/HT File PHOTO)

Funds in limbo

According to the court order of 1996, fines starting at ₹20,000 are to be collected from employers of child labourers, which will then be disbursed among the rescued children and their families. This fund is called Child and Adolescent Labour and Rehabilitation Fund. The labour commissions in several districts have been defaulting on the disbursement of these funds since 1996. While the data reflects that some districts disbursed a certain portion of the fines collected, many did not. Moreover, post-2017, the payments to rescued victims virtually stopped.

The Uttar Pradesh labour commission has been sitting on funds amounting to approximately ₹5,80,08,201, of which only ₹6,30,941 has been disbursed across the state since 1996. Only ₹4,140 of the collected Rs. 18.5 lakh had been distributed among the rescued victims of Lucknow in the first 10 years, and not a dime has been distributed since 2017. Out of all 75 districts, between 2017 to March 2023, only Mahoba, Etah and Unnao have given out any of the money to the victims. Prior to that, between 1996 and 2017, rescued child labour victims of only 18 districts out of 75 got the money they were due. Lucknow is one of those districts, while Sambhal is the only district where no collection of fines is reflected since the Act came into existence.

Complaints met with vagueness, inaction

A complaint filed in July 2023 to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) named 13 Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, where rescued bonded child labourers were neither getting their wages reimbursed nor their release certificates issued. The complaint, made by a non-profit organisation based in New Delhi, requested the labour commissions and district magistrates of all these states to hasten the process of disbursing rehabilitation and compensatory funds to these victims. Additionally, a UP activist also wrote to the special secretary of the labour commission in June last year, complaining that the rescued children are not being disbursed the money they are supposed to get for educational purposes, according to the law.

Madhur Singh, additional labour commissioner of Lucknow, is clueless about the current status of this child labour fund. He said, “In my experience, the process of collecting the fines from the employers is so slow that by the time it is retrieved, the child in question crosses the age of 14 years, losing eligibility for the fund. However, I am not yet aware of the disbursal system or its frequency in the state.”

Former deputy labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi told HT in an interview in June 2023 that the disbursal procedure in at least the city would be ironed out in a month. It appears that this step has not been taken yet.

It is to be noted that this is aside from the funds provided by the state government to maintain the Bal Shramik Yojana scheme. This scheme allows for the provision of a monthly amount of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 1200 to rescued boys and girls, respectively, for a continuous five years. UP is the only state with such a scheme. However, to be eligible for this scheme, too, rescued child labourers require a release certificate from the district authorities. Moreover, children in bonded labour are supposed to get back the wages they were owed and not paid by their employers.

State commission for protection of child rights (SCPCR) chairperson Shuchita Chaturvedi said, “When asked, the labour commission passes the buck to the women and child development (WCD), and vice versa. Several times questions have been raised about the child labour funds, but no action has been taken at any level yet.”