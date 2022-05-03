Child trafficking racket busted at Lucknow’s station, 2-yr-old recovered

Government Railway Police (GRP), Charbagh on Monday claimed to have busted a child trafficking gang after the recovery of a two-year-old baby from the possession of 3 alleged kidnappers, who have been arrested. A minor has also been detained.

The alleged kidnappers include two women, police said.

On Sunday morning the missing baby’s father had approached the GRP, Charbagh.

“The complainant is homeless and lives on the platform along with his three children, including the two-year-old who went missing from platform number 9 when the man was sleeping,” said Saumitra Yadav, superintendent of police (SP) GRP, Lucknow.

“With the help of CCTV cameras, we found that a youth arrived when this man was asleep. The visitor also pretended to sleep with this family. Subsequently, a couple were seen arriving on a scooty and to them this visitor handed over the youngest child and then both vanished” Yadav said.

“Tracing the scooty’s registration number, we found it belonged to a woman in Ashiyana. We raided the woman’s house who confessed to the kidnapping. She said that the baby was sold for ₹20,000 to a relative. We recovered the baby and also recovered ₹9000 from her possession,” Yadav added.

Those arrested include Shanu Kumar Prajapati, 24, one Monica Agnihotri 25, both from Rakabganj and Kalpana Rawat 35. A 14-year-old minor who hails from Alambagh too has been detained.