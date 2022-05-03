Child trafficking racket busted at Lucknow’s station, 2-yr-old recovered
Government Railway Police (GRP), Charbagh on Monday claimed to have busted a child trafficking gang after the recovery of a two-year-old baby from the possession of 3 alleged kidnappers, who have been arrested. A minor has also been detained.
The alleged kidnappers include two women, police said.
On Sunday morning the missing baby’s father had approached the GRP, Charbagh.
“The complainant is homeless and lives on the platform along with his three children, including the two-year-old who went missing from platform number 9 when the man was sleeping,” said Saumitra Yadav, superintendent of police (SP) GRP, Lucknow.
“With the help of CCTV cameras, we found that a youth arrived when this man was asleep. The visitor also pretended to sleep with this family. Subsequently, a couple were seen arriving on a scooty and to them this visitor handed over the youngest child and then both vanished” Yadav said.
“Tracing the scooty’s registration number, we found it belonged to a woman in Ashiyana. We raided the woman’s house who confessed to the kidnapping. She said that the baby was sold for ₹20,000 to a relative. We recovered the baby and also recovered ₹9000 from her possession,” Yadav added.
Those arrested include Shanu Kumar Prajapati, 24, one Monica Agnihotri 25, both from Rakabganj and Kalpana Rawat 35. A 14-year-old minor who hails from Alambagh too has been detained.
-
No major problems, says civic body after rain lashes B’luru
Despite the rains inundating roads, houses and shops across the city on Sunday, Bengaluru civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Monday said there were “no major problems”. BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta's statements come a day after incessant rains lashed Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear. Residents and motorists even shared videos and pictures of rainwater entering their houses and vehicles stranded in almost two to three feet of water.
-
UP logs 193 new Covid-19 cases; over 1500 under home isolation
Uttar Pradesh reported 193 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from 96,242 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The state has 1,621 active cases of which 1,556 are under home isolation. “The state has tested a total 11,15,11,795 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Till now, 20,49,679 patients have recovered in the state. The state's recovery rate is 98.78%.
-
Proposal worth ₹11,411 cr for elementary and teacher edu approved
A proposal worth ₹11,411 crore for elementary education and teacher education for the year 2022-23 was granted approval in the meeting of executive committee of 'Education For All' held at Lok Bhawan on Monday under the chairmanship of UP chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra. Apart from this, computer labs and solar panels will be set up in schools. Moreover, smart classes will also be started in upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.
-
Raj Thackeray takes u-turn on Maha Aarti to avoid causing ‘hindrance’ on Eid
Mumbai: In a surprising move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray took a u-turn on his earlier announcement of holding 'Maha Aartis' on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Tuesday. He contended that all Hindu festivals were to be celebrated with gusto. In fact, his son Amit Thackeray was slated to perform Maha Aarti at Prabhadevi temple and MNS had vastly publicised the event. This backtrack has surprised many in the political circles.
-
Army commander visits AFMC, military intelligence school
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, Lieutenant General JS Nain, visited the Armed Forces Medical College and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on Saturday. Lt Gen Nain interacted with AFMC faculty and visited the skill laboratory which houses simulators, mannequins and state-of-art equipment for medical training. The Army commander visited MINTSD and appreciated the systematic and effective training being conducted at the school.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics