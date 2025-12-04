Search
Chitrakoot pension scam: Cyber cell to work on money trail

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 07:38 pm IST

The investigation revealed that the scamsters used fake life certificates and manipulated records to transfer excess funds into 93 pension accounts

Cyber cops will now trace over 39 crore that was fraudulently transferred as pension amount in Chitrakoot. The department of finance has requested for a probe by cyber cell as only about 3.61 crore could be recovered out of the total 43.13 crore transferred fraudulently.

Despite annual audits, embezzlement of pension funds worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.13 crore from Chitrakoot treasury went undetected between August 3, 2018, and October 6, 2025. (For Representation)
Despite annual audits, embezzlement of pension funds worth 43.13 crore from Chitrakoot treasury went undetected between August 3, 2018, and October 6, 2025. (For Representation)

“We have recommended that money that has not been returned till now be traced. This can be done with the help of the cyber cell of the police department,” said VK Singh, special secretary, department of finance.

The investigation revealed that the scamsters used fake life certificates and manipulated records to transfer excess funds into 93 pension accounts. Despite annual audits over the past seven years, embezzlement of pension funds worth 43.13 crore from the Chitrakoot treasury went undetected between August 3, 2018, and October 6, 2025. The large-scale fraud came to fore after a special audit team from the accountant general’s office carried out an unannounced inspection between October 6 and 10 this year.

“When the matter came to light, some of the account holders returned the money transferred fraudulently but many are still to do so. Hence, we now want to get the remaining amount traced,” said Singh.

The need came as in many cases it was found the account in which the money was transferred as pension arrear were emptied. In such a situation, it was decided to take help of the cyber cell. Cops have already arrested some of the pensioners as well as middlemen.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Chitrakoot pension scam: Cyber cell to work on money trail
