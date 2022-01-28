Chopper delay from Delhi to Muz’nagar was conspiracy: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Alleging a conspiracy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that he was stranded in Delhi as his helicopter was not allowed to fly to UP’s Muzaffarnagar for an election programme. Over two hours later, when the chopper was allowed to fly to the destination, Akhilesh called it a “historic flight to victory.”

From the tarmac in New Delhi, Akhilesh posted a picture of him standing with the helicopter and crew in the background, and tweeted in Hindi: “My helicopter has been stopped in Delhi without any reason. It is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, while a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP. People are understanding everything...”

“I was in the chopper for over 2 hours... I am hoping that EC looks into it... If someone has to go for a rally, how will they work if their chopper is stopped for so long...seems like BJP will do anything before polls...” added the SP chief.

Akhilesh Yadav and his alliance partner RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary were scheduled to address a joint press conference in Muzaffarnagar ahead of the first phase of the seven-phase UP assembly polls beginning on February 10.

This was Yadav’s first election trip outside Lucknow since January 14, when the Lucknow police filed an FIR and the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to the SP over the violation of model code of conduct (MCC) and Covid guidelines issued by the poll body. The January 14 event saw ex-BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya and others joining Akhilesh’s party at the SP office where an estimated crowd of 2,000-2,500 people had gathered.

Half an hour of the first tweet, Akhilesh sent another tweet in which he informed that he had got permission to fly. “Abuse of power is a sign of people losing…this day will also be recorded in the history of socialist struggle! We are going to take a historic flight of victory…,” the SP chief stated.

Yadav had departed for Delhi from Lucknow’s Amausi airport at 10:30am in a private plane. He landed at Delhi airport at 11:45pm. From there, he was scheduled to leave for Muzaffarnagar around 12:15pm. However, there was a delay after his helicopter was allegedly stopped in the National Capital.

He reached Muzaffarnagar two hours behind schedule.

Udaiveer Singh, an SP legislator, said: “The BJP is frustrated and demoralised over its imminent defeat. With this mindset, it has been trying such tricks by misusing police, administration and government machinery. This is not the first time. Earlier, one of SP’s Vijay Yatras too was stopped on the Purvanchal Expressway.”