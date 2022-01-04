CISCE asks schools to encourage parents for eligible teens’ vaccination

As the drive to vaccinate youngsters in 15-18 age group against Covid-19 has got under way across the country, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has advised heads of all schools affiliated with it to encourage parents and guardians to get their wards vaccinated at the earliest.

“This is indeed heartening and a positive step in the right direction for the students in the examination classes of 10 and 12. It will ensure their safety and protection while leaving the safe confines of their homes to travel to school, either to attend classes, do practical work or to appear for the semester 2 examinations,” Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of the CISCE, said in a press statement on Tuesday.

In Lucknow, vaccination centres were set up in a number of schools affiliated with the CISCE. Hundreds of students got their first dose on their school campuses. Prominent schools where students got vaccinated included La Martiniere Girls College, several branches of City Montessori School, a couple of branches of St Joseph group of institutions and many others.

