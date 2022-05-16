City folk seek water parks to beat the heat

As the mercury steadily climbs thermometers and the MeT office issues heat wave warnings, Lucknowites are seeking respite at water parks in the city.

With the state government lifting restrictions on swimming pools and waterparks, it has now become the most preferred hangout for city folk. Even though there are more than 18 water parks in Lucknow, most are seeing an increase in the number of daily visitors.

“It is genuine to have a rush as this is the peak season for us, especially in the month of May and June. Currently, there is a footfall of approximately 1,500 people per day. And we are delighted to see this trend after two years of low business due to the lockdown,” said Amit Talvar, director of operations & marketing, Anandi Water Park, on Faizabad Road.

“We also assure that people coming here are safe,” he said, referring to the Covid-19 safeguards being taken at the park. As a result, we’ve doubled the number of changing rooms to avoid crowds, and we’re always working on sanitation because the water is treated on a regular basis. We’ve also started doing double-time laundry to ensure proper health and sanitation.

“Footfall has risen significantly, and it is likely to rise in the following days as the summer break approaches. We’ve seen a 60% rise in footfall just last month, and the rising temperatures are sure to draw more to these water parks,” says Roli Chand, general manager of Dream World Amusement Park in Lucknow. “Generally, parks and malls remain open all day every year, but people prefer water parks over malls and parks,” she opined.

Shivam Tiwari, a ticket seller at MJ Funcity Water Park & Resorts in Rasoolpur Sadat in Kukrail Jungle, claims that demand is so high that on the eve of Eid this month, we had to turn people away from the gate. We are doing good business even though the park was opened only recently after its launch was halted due to the pandemic. He also said, “Weekends are busier than weekdays, and we sell roughly 1000-1500 tickets daily, with the number increasing on weekends. We are selling tickets at Rs550 per head including locker, clothes and snacks.”