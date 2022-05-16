City folk seek water parks to beat the heat
As the mercury steadily climbs thermometers and the MeT office issues heat wave warnings, Lucknowites are seeking respite at water parks in the city.
With the state government lifting restrictions on swimming pools and waterparks, it has now become the most preferred hangout for city folk. Even though there are more than 18 water parks in Lucknow, most are seeing an increase in the number of daily visitors.
“It is genuine to have a rush as this is the peak season for us, especially in the month of May and June. Currently, there is a footfall of approximately 1,500 people per day. And we are delighted to see this trend after two years of low business due to the lockdown,” said Amit Talvar, director of operations & marketing, Anandi Water Park, on Faizabad Road.
“We also assure that people coming here are safe,” he said, referring to the Covid-19 safeguards being taken at the park. As a result, we’ve doubled the number of changing rooms to avoid crowds, and we’re always working on sanitation because the water is treated on a regular basis. We’ve also started doing double-time laundry to ensure proper health and sanitation.
“Footfall has risen significantly, and it is likely to rise in the following days as the summer break approaches. We’ve seen a 60% rise in footfall just last month, and the rising temperatures are sure to draw more to these water parks,” says Roli Chand, general manager of Dream World Amusement Park in Lucknow. “Generally, parks and malls remain open all day every year, but people prefer water parks over malls and parks,” she opined.
Shivam Tiwari, a ticket seller at MJ Funcity Water Park & Resorts in Rasoolpur Sadat in Kukrail Jungle, claims that demand is so high that on the eve of Eid this month, we had to turn people away from the gate. We are doing good business even though the park was opened only recently after its launch was halted due to the pandemic. He also said, “Weekends are busier than weekdays, and we sell roughly 1000-1500 tickets daily, with the number increasing on weekends. We are selling tickets at Rs550 per head including locker, clothes and snacks.”
CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds BMC over Covid-19 management
In a veiled jibe at political detractors, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the copies of the book, 'Iqbal Singh Chahal-Covid Warrior' on the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the pandemic must be sent to certain people. The chief minister also expressed pride over the work done by BMC officials and workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
PMPML suspends e-bus service at Sinhagad fort
Pune The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has suspended its e-bus service at Sinhagad fort from Tuesday. Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on Friday, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section. While no one was injured, the railing was damaged in the accident.
207 bodies lying unclaimed in 10 mortuaries since Feb 2021
Mumbai On February 17, Parmeshwar Kotake allegedly killed his 30-year-old neighbour in Dahisar's Shankarwadi. Three months on, the man's body lies unclaimed in the mortuary in Bhagwati hospital. There are at least 207 bodies lying unclaimed in the 10 mortuaries of civic and police surgeon-run hospitals across Mumbai, such as KEM, Sir JJ, St George hospitals among others. “The body can be disposed only after all these procedures are completed,” Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Zone 12) said.
TMC MLA Paresh Paul summoned by CBI in probe into Bengal BJP worker’s murder
The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Trinamool Congress lawmaker Paresh Paul in connection with the investigation of murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on May 2, 2021 soon after the TMC government returned to power. Paul has been told to appear before CBI officials for questioning at its city office on Wednesday. Paul hasn't commented on CBI decision. But Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the move was “nothing but political vendetta”.
Split in BKU likely to dent farmers’ movement
Another split in farmers' body Bhartiya Kisan Union on Sunday is likely to dent the farmers' movement in the western part of UP that had witnessed a strong unity among the fraternity during the 13-month long agitation against the now- repealed three Central farm laws. However, the BKU has said the split will not have any impact on the movement.
