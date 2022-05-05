Civet cat rescued from Agra shoe-making unit

Agra An Asian Palm Civet was found in the sole cutting room of a shoe manufacturing factory located in Sikandra here . Due to the severe heat the Civet cat was immensely dehydrated and after being given the required medical help it was released into the wild.

Employees working at Concept Conceivers and Executors who saw the creature on Wednesday, informed their production manager who immediately contacted the forest department officials and Wildlife SOS. Subsequently a three-member rescue team was sent to the location.

After an hour-long search, they found the animal resting underneath a rack. The team had to exercise extreme caution as the animal was already distressed and they wanted to avoid agitating it further. One of the rescuers carefully removed the rack and transferred the cat to a safe transport carrier..

Jitendra Chauhan, production manager at the factory, said, “We discovered an odd-looking animal inside the sole cutting store room. We immediately locked the door to ensure it did not enter the production area and called for help. The Wildlife SOS team arrived promptly and after an hour of hard work the Civet cat was safely rescued.””

Baiju Raj M.V, director, Conservation Projects for Wildlife SOS, said, “Civet cats are often spotted in and around Sikandra area. Due to the rise in temperature, the animals often seek shelter in cooler places such as covered buildings. The cat was severely dehydrated and exhausted. . After it recovered, we released it into its natural habitat.”

The Asian Palm Civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), also called a toddy cat, is a long mongoose-like mammal which survives in a wide range of habitats. It is native to south and southeast Asia and this species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Civet cats play an important role in the ecosystem by controlling the rodent population and are prime contributors to the dispersal of seeds as they often feed on fruits, berries, and coffee beans.

