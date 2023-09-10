Civic chief forms panel to probe ‘20pc cut’ charges in U.P.’s Gorakhpur

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal has set up a three-member committee to probe the allegations of office bearers of the Contractors’ Welfare Association of the district that engineers of the civic body and corporators demanded 20 percent commission for approval of files related to development works. Contractors’ Welfare Association office bearers have levelled the charges. (For Rep)

Sogarwal said assistant civic commissioners Durgesh Mishra and Mani Bhushan besides assistant accounts officer Chhotey Lal Yadav would be members of the committee. The commission issue erupted on Friday when Ved Parkash Singh, president, Contractors Welfare Association, gave a complaint to the mayor and the municipal commissioner in this regard.

The complaint went viral on Saturday. It mentioned the alleged rate of commission that the chief engineer, junior engineer and corporators allegedly demanded. Singh said because of this, the quality of work would suffer. Meanwhile, 37 corporators also handed over a letter to the civic body on Saturday evening demanding a probe into the allegations.

However, a group of contractors termed the allegations baseless and said without substantial proof, there was no need to set up a probe panel. In the civic board meeting on August 29, the municipal corporation had also allocated ₹51 lakh for each of the 80 wards for carrying out development works.

