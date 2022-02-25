Clinical trial of CDRI’s plant-based drug for fatty liver soon
Lucknow The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI), along with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) will begin phase-III clinical trials for Picroliv drug for treatment of fatty liver.
A phytopharmaceutical product, Picroliv, developed by the CDRI, has got the nod for phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of fatty liver disease, according to a press release issued by the CDRI.
Picroliv has been developed from the plant picrorhiza kurroa, also known as Kutki.
Director, Dr D. Srinivas Reddy informed that CDRI received permission for phase-III clinical trial of the drug in patients of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The new drug may reduce the fat in the liver and its subsequent complications. The trial will be conducted in six hospitals, including AIIMS Delhi, ILBS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, KEM Mumbai, NIMS Hyderabad and KGMU Lucknow in collaboration with the ICMR.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) refers to accumulation of excess fat in the liver of people who consume little or no alcohol. NAFLD is the most prevalent liver disease in human history, with prevalence estimates indicating it affects almost two billion people globally. In India it is estimated to affect nearly 25-30% of the general population.
Dr Vivek Bhosale, medical expert of CSIR-CDRI, informed that it was a common condition in obese individuals or people with diabetes. Usually, there are no symptoms. There may, however, be some amount of abdominal pain that may be concentrated in the central or right upper part of the abdomen. Fatigue and tiredness may be additional symptoms. The liver may be enlarged in some cases. An ultrasound of the abdomen, however, can show the fatty deposits over the liver and confirm the diagnosis.
