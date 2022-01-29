Closure of all educational institutions in UP extended till Feb 6

LUCKNOW The state government on Friday again extended the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges, universities and technical institutions, in Uttar Pradesh for physical classes till February 6 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The online classes, however, will continue.

Last week on January 22, the state government had ordered the closure of educational institutions till January 30. On Friday, the government decided to extend the closure by another week till February 6 to put an end to all speculation and rumours on social media over the reopening of educational institutions in the state.

The order regarding closure of educational institutions was issued by additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi on Friday. Though Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down below 8000 on Friday, a government official said it was necessary to extend the closure of schools and colleges by another week in the larger interest of the students.

In the last 24 hours, a fake government order went viral on social media announcing all schools and colleges would remain closed till February 15. Awasthi, however, issued a contradiction, saying the viral order was fake.

The order for closure of schools has come at a time when a few private school associations are demanding that the government allow reopening of schools so they may resume physical classes. Their argument was that if malls and markets were open and children were going there freely, why were school unsafe for them? The associations were demanding that physical classes should resume for students of classes 9 to 12 as a large number of kids between 15 to 18 years got jabbed since January 10. The government, however, refused to take note of their demand.

The decision to keep educational institutions closed was welcomed by students and parents in general. They said it was absolutely necessary to discontinue physical classes as the safety of students was important.