Cloud kitchens, home bakers make Christmas celebrations much sweeter

Age-old traditional bakeries at Lalbagh locality in the state capital have been the hub of festive sweet delights, some good old Christmas cakes and more. Plush modern bakeries too have made their strong presence felt on the festive occasions but now home bakers and cloud kitchens have certainly added new dimension to the festivities by offering new and customized services.

Giving a peek into old traditions as well as new trends, Vandana Newton, a teacher at St Domnic Savio School, says, “Elders in Christian families stick to tradition of preparing ingredients much before, getting dry fruits, berries and taking the material to get their cakes baked. Those who cannot, for any reason, get them from modern bakeries while the younger lot is experimenting with donuts, pies, brownies, Nutella breads, brittles, truffles and what not from these innovative cloud kitchens and home bakers!”

Chef Shambhavi Gupta has been running Sugar Frolic Bakery since last three years on cloud-kitchen model. “From gifting corporate who give us customized orders to dedicated retail clients; we consider Diwali and Christmas-New Year as the best period. We are eggless bakery and people trust us for products. They love our rum cakes and other variants. Besides gift hampers people love Christmas crinkle cookies, dark chocolate disk, choco-hazelnut bar, heart bomb, cinnamon buns, almond brittle, brownies and savoury snacks,” says the young baker.

Cloud kitchen have added a completely new range to celebrate festivities. Like The Rolling Pin is offering French baguette, muffin cup-cakes, croissant, ciabatta bread, focaccia, dessert jars, pretzels and lot more besides their variety of Christmas cakes to make the festival special.

At Bhavya’s Amazin Glazing, a young baker says, “Traditional cakes you get everywhere but people come us they have customized needs in mind. Modern touch with tradition is what people want these days. People now very well know what kind of quality stuff we use and what our creative level is. We are busy preparing orders both rum-cakes and other bakery stuff.”

Vikas Malik of Danbro by Mr Brown, which runs multiple bakeries in the city, says, “The market is growing and there is enough room for everyone. Like, we have authentic plum cakes and best of the modern bakery items under a roof. Tradition and new-age things will surely co-exist.”

With international items and new products been introduced by young experimental bakers it’s a win-win situation for everyone, says Chef Bhasker Mishra.