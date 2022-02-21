CM has called “packers & movers”, claims Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a jibe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath for calling the prime minister for his poll campaign, and coined an acronym for PM – “Packers and Movers.”

“The CM has called PM (for UP polls). People know what PM means...it means his Packers and Movers (PM) are ready (to ship him out after BJPs defeat),” Akhilesh said while addressing an election rally in Sandila constituency of Hardoi. The SP chief undertook a whirlwind tour of Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Sultanpur during the day.

He said there was a strong “440 volt current in the public against the ruling party.”

“This time, there is a direct fight between the BJP and people of the state. We are with the people, who are directly fighting against the BJP. Neither the BSP nor the Congress is going to form the next government. Don’t waste your votes and ensure that the SP forms the next government,” said Yadav.

He said in the first and second phases of UP polls, the Samajwadi Party had hit a century in terms of seats and after the third and fourth phases, it will be “double century”. In the in rest of the phases (5th, 6th, and 7th) the BJP will be defeated, added Yadav.

“The BJP did not understand that there is a 440 volt current against it in the public. The language of its leaders has changed,” said Yadav, adding: “Janata ne khadi kar di hai inki khatiya, isliye inkey bayaan aa rahe hain ghatia (BJP’s language has turned extremely sour as people have discarded it).”

‘BSP’S ‘GURUS’ SITTING IN BJP’

Alleging that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party were in a tacit understanding, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the “gurus” (masters) of the BSP were sitting in the BJP.

“I hope you understand that those who are sitting on elephant (BSP Symbol) can go anywhere. In which party their gurus are sitting? Their gurus are sitting in the BJP...we are forming a government with a majority,” he said addressing a public meeting in Sandila for SP ally – SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) candidate Sunil Arkvanshi.

In Rae Bareli, Yadav attacked the BJP over the recent bank fraud involving the ABG Group and alleged that the government was not for the poor but for the rich “as the poor did not get loans easily whereas the “big industrialists looted banks and ran away.”