Yogi invites leading private universities to invest in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday invited leading private educational institutes to invest in Uttar Pradesh, assuring them of all security and possible assistance to set up new universities in unserved districts.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with UP minister of state (independent charge) primary education Sandeep Singh and state secondary education minister (independent charge) Gulab Devi at the inauguration of various projects for students studying in schools of the Basic and Secondary Education Council in the session 2023-24, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Adityanath was interacting with chancellors, vice-chancellors, directors, chief executive officers and representatives of leading private universities and higher education institutions in India.

Emphasising that investment made in the education sector would never go waste, he said: “There were tremendous opportunities in the education sector of Uttar Pradesh, which has a large young population. The private sector should make use of this opportunity.”

The CM said UP, which represented the spiritual and cultural heritage of the country, had been a centre of education since ancient times. “Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura have been towns of culture and civilisation in ancient India. A positive environment has been created in favour of education in the country and the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Adityanath highlighted the improvement in infrastructure and interstate connectivity in UP, saying that the state had 12 medical colleges before 2017, and following consistent efforts over the past six years, medical colleges were functioning in 45 districts of UP.

He said 16 more medical colleges were under construction while 22 state and three central universities were functioning in the state. “Three state universities, 36 private universities, two AIIMS, two IETs and IIMs are functional in the state. More than 2,000 polytechnics are also running. Despite this, there are districts without a university.” The CM said five crore people had come out of poverty in the past six years.