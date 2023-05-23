Yogi: Make Khelo India a grand, divine event

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday set the ball rolling for the successful conduct of the first-ever Khelo India University Games (KIUG) to be organised in four cities of UP from May 25 to June 3, saying that the event should be “divine and grand”.

The CM called for special arrangements for children coming to witness the event from outside in terms of food, shelter, and security (File Photo)

“This event should be divine and grand, creating a uniqueness of the state in the field of sports as well among the guest players, visitors and coaches,” he said while reviewing preparations for the event at a meeting.

The CM had a detailed discussion on sports events to be held in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Varanasi during the 10-day KIUG.

He called for special arrangements for children coming to witness the event from outside in terms of food, shelter, and security. “There should be adequate arrangements for the security of the players arriving from outside, if they want to go for a walk,” he pointed out.

UP sports minister Girish Chandra Yadav, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, additional chief secretary (sports) Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary to chief minister Sanjay Prasad, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar were present at the meeting, among others.

