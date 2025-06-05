Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
CM Yogi Adityanath to felicitate state, district toppers

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 05, 2025 08:31 PM IST

Preparations for the felicitation ceremony are underway, and director of secondary education Mahendra Dev has directed all district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) to obtain the bank account details of the meritorious students to be felicitated so that the incentive amount can be given to the students on the date of the programme, Prayagraj DIOS PN Singh confirmed.

A total of 166 meritorious students who secured a place in the top 10 list of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations (2024-25) across various education boards in Uttar Pradesh will be felicitated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, officials of the secondary education department said.

In total, 1,759 meritorious students of the state will be honoured by CM Yogi Adityanath from district to state level. (Sourced)
Each of these students will receive 1 lakh, a tablet, a citation, and a medal. The date of the felicitation function to be held in Lucknow will be finalised soon, the officials said.

In addition, 1,593 meritorious students who secured positions among the top 10 at the district level in the U.P. Board’s High School and Intermediate exams -- 813 and 780 students, respectively -- will also be awarded. These students will receive 21,000 each, along with a tablet, a citation, and a medal at ceremonies to be held in their respective districts.

In total, 1,759 meritorious students of the state will be honoured from districts to state level this time, the officials added.

He added that in case of any discrepancy in a student’s name, their parent’s name or any other personal details, corrections must be made and the officials concerned informed so that the data can be updated.

Only one guardian, either mother or father, will be able to accompany the meritorious student in the proposed state-level felicitation ceremony to be held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. The date of the felicitation ceremony will be announced soon, Singh said.

