CM Yogi kickstarts campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore youth

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the scheme for the distribution of tablets and smartphones to one crore students of the state. On the occasion of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, nearly 60,000 students pursuing higher education received the gadget.

Amidst the cheer of several thousand elated youths, Yogi began distribution of tablets and smartphones in a mega event held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in the state capital.

The CM announced that along with tablets and smartphones, the government is planning to provide free internet access and content for the students.

To begin with, tablets are being provided to 60,000 youths. He resolved to take ‘Digital Revolution’ from village to village by organizing such programmes in other districts of the state so that students preparing for competitive examinations would also get the full benefit from it.

On the occasion, the CM tried to inspire youth by citing examples of young Indian CEO’s who are leading top multinational companies across the globe such as Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO of Adobe among others.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister mentioned the achievements of youths and girls who made the state proud in every field- from sports to start-ups. Giving an example of Lord Krishna, he said that even Krishna was young when he liberated the people of Mathura from the tyranny of Kansa. Moreover, Lord Buddha or Adi Shankaracharya in their youth gave the message of nirvana to the world. Adi Shankaracharya lived only 32 years, he said.

He also launched ‘Digi Shakti Portal’ and ‘Digi Shakti Adhyayan App’. The app is installed on all smartphones and tablets and all the information related to government welfare schemes as well as study material will be made available through this.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “The importance of technology was closely witnessed during the pandemic. Children did not have the facility of online education and classes. That’s when we decided that we will connect one crore youth with technology and give out tablets and smartphones.”

Training guns on the opposition and accusing them of promoting “Bhai-bhatijavad” (nepotism) in the state, the chief minister pointed that all the characters of ‘Mahabharat’- the chacha, Shakuni mama, Duryodhana bhanja, bhatija fanned out to do extortion in job recruitments during the previous government’s tenure.

“But under the BJP rule all the job processes were transparent and the present government gave 4.5 lakh jobs to youths in 4.5 years of its tenure,” he said. Without naming any SP leaders, he took potshot on dig saying those who opposed vaccines are ‘tired’ and ‘retired’.

He also accused them of nurturing the mafia and creating an environment of fear in society stating that bulldozers are razing down the properties of mafiosos and their henchmen in UP now. Our government emphasizes ‘Soch Imaandar, Kaam Damdaar’,” he added.

Taking a dig at the SP chief, the CM said, “It is to be remembered that during the Covid-19 pandemic, some people created a crisis of life by spreading rumours against the vaccine. Those who wake up at noon are not youths; rather they are tired and retired.”

Sending across a note of warning to all those who tend to vitiate the transparent recruitment process, the CM asserted that “If someone is trying to play with the life of youth, then he should be aware of the consequence. They will be sent to jails.”

Remembering the legendary leader AB Vajpayee, CM Yogi said that Atalji is an inspiration for all. “He always believed ‘Siddhantviheen rajneeti maut ka fanda hoti hai’, the person who lives a life full of principle and for the welfare of other people, only his life is meaningful.”

Yogi gave gadgets to some students from the stage. He congratulated Sagar Upmanyu, a visually impaired student pursuing MA in political science at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehab University, Lucknow for his confidence and consistency to move forward.

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath honoured Mirabai Chanu, a weight lifter who brought laurels in the Olympic Games played in 2021.

Union minister of education and minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan was also present on this occasion. With inputs from Faara Nadeem