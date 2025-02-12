CM Yogi monitors Maghi Purnima snan, issues real-time instructions

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting in the war room at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, in the early hours of Wednesday to closely monitor arrangements in Prayagraj on the occasion of the Magh Purnima Snan Parv. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath watches the Maghi Purnima Snan during the Mahakumbh Mela on a screen from the War Room, in Lucknow. (@Uppolice via PTI Photo)

Accompanied by the DGP, principal secretary (home) and CM Secretariat officials, Adityanath continuously reviewed live updates on TV and issued real-time instructions to ensure smooth execution of arrangements, as per a release.

The CM assessed the overall security and logistical arrangements for the Magh Purnima Snan and ensured that devotees faced no inconvenience and were provided with optimal facilities, informed officials. Earlier, during Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, the CM had similarly held a war room meeting from 3:30am and closely monitored the event.

He also watched live footage of crowd movement, administrative coordination, and infrastructure management across Prayagraj, including Mahakumbh Nagar, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims.

Adityanath instructed officials to maintain tight security at the bathing sites and make all necessary arrangements for devotees.

He emphasised enhancing administrative preparedness, particularly in security measures and traffic management, to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free holy dip at Triveni Sangam for crores of devotees.

Yogi extends warm wishes to devotees

The chief minister extended his heartfelt wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima. He also greeted sadhus, religious leaders and Kalpvasis, praying to Lord Shri Hari for their happiness, prosperity, and well being. Additionally, he sought blessings of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati to fulfill everyone’s wishes.

He wrote on his official X handle: “Heartfelt greetings to all devotees and residents of the state on the sacred occasion of Magh Purnima! Special congratulations to the revered sadhus, religious leaders, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have gathered at the holy Triveni in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025. May the grace of Lord Shri Hari bring joy, prosperity, and fortune to all. May Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati bless everyone and fulfill their wishes.”