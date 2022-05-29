CM Yogi reviews preparations for Prez June 5 visit to Maghar

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations at Maghar located in Sant Kabir Nagar district in view of the proposed visit of President Ram Nath Kovind there on June 5. The famous 15th century mystic poet Kabir Das breathed his last at Maghar in 1518.

Chief minister inspected Sant Kabir’s Samadhi Sthal, Mazar, cave, newly built Sant Kabir Academy and Research Institute, Sant Kabir Mural Painting Gallery, Interpretation Centre, exhibition hall and the helipad being built for the President’s arrival. He also offered floral tribute at the Samadhi of Sant Kabir.

After the inspecting the spot, the CM held a meeting with the local people’s representatives and officials. “A cleanliness campaign should be launched in Khalilabad nagar panchayat area under the supervision of people’s representatives. A proper arrangement for parking of vehicles should be made at the programme spot. All the preparations in the auditorium of Sant Kabir Academy and Research Institute should be completed on schedule. Passes should be issued to the people according to the seats,” Yogi said.

“The projects that have been completed will be inaugurated,” he said. The CM directed the deputy director, tourism, to make available the list of complete plans of the tourism department to the district administration so that stone plaques could be prepared accordingly. All works pertaining to the President’s visit should be completed by June 2, he said.

“A Bhajan Kirtan programme will be organised at Sant Kabir Samadhi Sthal located near Kabir Chaura. A cultural programme will be organised at three spots in coordination with the department of culture. LED screens should be installed so that the visitors can watch the telecast of the programme,” the CM said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Samadhi of Sant Kabir on June 5. He will plant saplings at the spot, address people and inaugurate the projects completed by the central and state governments there.

