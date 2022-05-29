CM Yogi reviews preparations for Prez June 5 visit to Maghar
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations at Maghar located in Sant Kabir Nagar district in view of the proposed visit of President Ram Nath Kovind there on June 5. The famous 15th century mystic poet Kabir Das breathed his last at Maghar in 1518.
Chief minister inspected Sant Kabir’s Samadhi Sthal, Mazar, cave, newly built Sant Kabir Academy and Research Institute, Sant Kabir Mural Painting Gallery, Interpretation Centre, exhibition hall and the helipad being built for the President’s arrival. He also offered floral tribute at the Samadhi of Sant Kabir.
After the inspecting the spot, the CM held a meeting with the local people’s representatives and officials. “A cleanliness campaign should be launched in Khalilabad nagar panchayat area under the supervision of people’s representatives. A proper arrangement for parking of vehicles should be made at the programme spot. All the preparations in the auditorium of Sant Kabir Academy and Research Institute should be completed on schedule. Passes should be issued to the people according to the seats,” Yogi said.
“The projects that have been completed will be inaugurated,” he said. The CM directed the deputy director, tourism, to make available the list of complete plans of the tourism department to the district administration so that stone plaques could be prepared accordingly. All works pertaining to the President’s visit should be completed by June 2, he said.
“A Bhajan Kirtan programme will be organised at Sant Kabir Samadhi Sthal located near Kabir Chaura. A cultural programme will be organised at three spots in coordination with the department of culture. LED screens should be installed so that the visitors can watch the telecast of the programme,” the CM said.
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Samadhi of Sant Kabir on June 5. He will plant saplings at the spot, address people and inaugurate the projects completed by the central and state governments there.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
