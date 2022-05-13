CM Yogi to inaugurate slew of projects in Gorakhpur today

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹144 crore in a function organized at Mahant Digvijay Nath Memorial Park, Gorakhpur on Saturday (May 14).

Yogi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹143 crore in a programme organized in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), on Sunday. He will also hand allotment letter of 45.5-acre land in GIDA to six investors.

A state government spokesperson said in the programme organized at Mahant Digvijay Nath Memorial Park on Saturday, the CM would inaugurate and lay foundation of various projects, including 40 projects of Rural Engineering Department and Gorakhpur Development Authority worth ₹33.16 crore. He would also lay the foundation stone of 21 projects of the Housing Development Board, Flood Division and Public Works Department worth ₹111.33 crore. The CM would also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Hostel in Gola town worth ₹2.16 crore and an auditorium at Government ITI Chargawan worth ₹4.52 crore, he said.

Giving details of the programme on the second day of the chief minister’s Gorakhpur visit, the spokesperson said the Yogi would hand over land allotment letters to the entrepreneurs for investment in GIDA. The CM would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects for infrastructure development in GIDA area.

The state government has decided to allot 20-acre land to Keyan Distillery Pvt Limited, 5.5 acres to Tattva Plastics Pvt Limited, 5-acre land each to CP Milk and Food Products Pvt Ltd., Quartz Opalware Pvt Ltd., Aditya Motor Pvt Ltd. and Buddha Medical Trust. A total investment of ₹1005 crore is proposed by the new investors and 2,700 new jobs will be created.

The state government is developing a garment cluster of 101 plots on 25 acres of land near Bhiti Rawat which is located in Sector 26 of GIDA. Letters for allotment of 56 plots have been issued to the entrepreneurs. The five entrepreneurs will receive the allotment letter from CM during the programme.

The CM would also inaugurate projects worth ₹67.86 crore and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹75.83 crore for infrastructure development in different sectors of GIDA, the spokesperson said.