CM Yogi to inaugurate slew of projects in Gorakhpur today
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹144 crore in a function organized at Mahant Digvijay Nath Memorial Park, Gorakhpur on Saturday (May 14).
Yogi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹143 crore in a programme organized in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), on Sunday. He will also hand allotment letter of 45.5-acre land in GIDA to six investors.
A state government spokesperson said in the programme organized at Mahant Digvijay Nath Memorial Park on Saturday, the CM would inaugurate and lay foundation of various projects, including 40 projects of Rural Engineering Department and Gorakhpur Development Authority worth ₹33.16 crore. He would also lay the foundation stone of 21 projects of the Housing Development Board, Flood Division and Public Works Department worth ₹111.33 crore. The CM would also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Hostel in Gola town worth ₹2.16 crore and an auditorium at Government ITI Chargawan worth ₹4.52 crore, he said.
Giving details of the programme on the second day of the chief minister’s Gorakhpur visit, the spokesperson said the Yogi would hand over land allotment letters to the entrepreneurs for investment in GIDA. The CM would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects for infrastructure development in GIDA area.
The state government has decided to allot 20-acre land to Keyan Distillery Pvt Limited, 5.5 acres to Tattva Plastics Pvt Limited, 5-acre land each to CP Milk and Food Products Pvt Ltd., Quartz Opalware Pvt Ltd., Aditya Motor Pvt Ltd. and Buddha Medical Trust. A total investment of ₹1005 crore is proposed by the new investors and 2,700 new jobs will be created.
The state government is developing a garment cluster of 101 plots on 25 acres of land near Bhiti Rawat which is located in Sector 26 of GIDA. Letters for allotment of 56 plots have been issued to the entrepreneurs. The five entrepreneurs will receive the allotment letter from CM during the programme.
The CM would also inaugurate projects worth ₹67.86 crore and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹75.83 crore for infrastructure development in different sectors of GIDA, the spokesperson said.
-
Under-20 athletics: Venue for 32 events lacks world-class facilities
Athletes in 32 events will have to compete on the grassy and muddy ground of the OEF Stadium in Kanpur at the 55th UP State Under-20 Athletics Championship scheduled to be held from Sunday (May 15) to Tuesday (May 17). This is because the hosts Uttar Pradesh Athletics Association could not procure a stadium equipped with international facilities even when it is mandatory for such events by the Athletics Federation of India.
-
Delhi fire tragedy: What we know so far? | 5 top developments
At least 26 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building on Friday near Delhi's Mundka metro station, the Delhi Police officials told Hindustan Times. According to police officials, more than 70 people were present in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor. Twelve people were injured and are undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and the Babasahab Ambedkar Medical College.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Bagga visits government school in Salem Tabri
Aam Aadmi Party MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Friday visited Chanan Devi Government Girls High School, Salem Tabri, to inspect the ongoing revamping project in the school. Principal Poonam Kali welcomed Bagga and presented an annual progress report to him. Bagga assured full financial support to the school authorities.
-
Phoolkali celebrates 10 years of freedom
Phoolkali celebrated a decade in freedom, after spending nearly 50 years as a begging elephant in Uttar Pradesh. Phoolkali was delighted to see the feast waiting for her when she returned from a dip in the river with her companions Maya and Emma. The two elephants have grown inseparable over time and Maya's companionship has played a significant role in Phoolkali's decade-long recovery journey, said the public relations officer for Wildlife SOS, Arnita Shandilya.
-
Ludhiana | GNKCW convocation: 457 degrees conferred
As many as 457 degrees were conferred to students during the convocation ceremony at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, on Friday. Degrees were awarded to students of BA, BCom, BCA , BBA and honours, along with post graduate students of MA (English), MCom, PGDMC and PGDCA. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former, MLA ( Amritsar North), graced the occasion as the chief guest.
