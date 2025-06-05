CM Yogi turns 53: PM Modi, top leaders send b’day wishes

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath received birthday greetings from across the country on his 53rd birthday on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, chief ministers of several states, and top state officials extended their wishes to the CM, lauding his governance and leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, chief ministers of several states, and top state officials extended their wishes to the CM, lauding his governance and leadership. (Sourced)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the CM’s work for Uttar Pradesh and wished him good health and a long life. “He has worked tirelessly for the development of UP across various sectors, improving the quality of life for its people,” the PM posted on X.

In reply, CM Yogi thanked the PM, calling his words a source of energy and encouragement. “Under your visionary leadership, illuminated by the spirit of ‘Nation First’, Uttar Pradesh is steadily progressing toward the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh’,” he said.

Union ministers, speaker, send wishes

Union home minister Amit Shah said the double-engine government in UP has effectively delivered welfare schemes and wished CM Yogi good health. He said, “The double-engine government is successfully delivering the benefits of development and welfare schemes to every citizen. I pray to God for your good health and long life.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh noted that the CM had taken UP to new heights. “In recent years, CM Yogi has taken Uttar Pradesh to new heights of development. He continues to work tirelessly for progress and public welfare. May God bless him with good health and a long life!”

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, also extended his greetings, saying, “I pray to God for your good health, longevity, and a prosperous life.” Similarly, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla added, “I pray to God for your joyful life and long years ahead.”

CMs from BJP-ruled states send b’day messages

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states joined in with their messages. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said, “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and your stewardship, UP is progressing rapidly.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Yogi Adityanath’s work for the poor and underprivileged, while Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang acknowledged his role in the state’s development. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma also conveyed their greetings.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini said, “Under your leadership, Uttar Pradesh has touched new heights of development and social harmony,” while Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav added, “May you continue setting milestones through social harmony and innovation.”

UP leaders and governor extend greetings

Governor Anandiben Patel described CM Yogi as a “humble” and “tireless” leader in her birthday message. BJP’s UP unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary called Yogi Adityanath a “capable leader” who has guided the state on the path of rapid progress.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also extended wishes. Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh praised CM Yogi for his action against crime and his focus on development.

The CM’s birthday also saw widespread celebrations on social media.