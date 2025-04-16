Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
CNG, PNG prices hiked across several UP cities

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 16, 2025 08:48 AM IST

CNG and PNG prices will rise in Uttar Pradesh from April 16, with CNG at ₹97.75/kg in Lucknow and ₹58.50/scm for PNG.

CNG and domestic PNG prices are set to rise in several cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Agra, Unnao, Ayodhya, and Sultanpur. The revised prices will come into effect from 6am on April 16.

(FIle pic for representation only)
According to AGM Marketing Green Gas Limited Praveen Singh, the CNG will cost 97.75 per kg in Lucknow and Agra, while in Unnao, Ayodhya, and Sultanpur, the revised CNG price will be 95 per kg.

Alongside the CNG hike, the price of domestic PNG has also increased. The new rate has been fixed at 58.50 per standard cubic metre (scm), up from the current price of 57.43/scm. This change will also be effective from April 16.

Officials stated that the price revision has been necessitated due to a reduction in the domestic natural gas allocation and a rise in its cost, which has impacted the pricing of both CNG and PNG.

