CNG, PNG prices hiked across several UP cities

CNG and domestic PNG prices are set to rise in several cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Agra, Unnao, Ayodhya, and Sultanpur. The revised prices will come into effect from 6am on April 16. (FIle pic for representation only)

According to AGM Marketing Green Gas Limited Praveen Singh, the CNG will cost ₹97.75 per kg in Lucknow and Agra, while in Unnao, Ayodhya, and Sultanpur, the revised CNG price will be ₹95 per kg.

Alongside the CNG hike, the price of domestic PNG has also increased. The new rate has been fixed at ₹58.50 per standard cubic metre (scm), up from the current price of ₹57.43/scm. This change will also be effective from April 16.

Officials stated that the price revision has been necessitated due to a reduction in the domestic natural gas allocation and a rise in its cost, which has impacted the pricing of both CNG and PNG.