Coffee with HT: Allocation has been made for madarsa development, says UP Finance minister

Finance minister Suresh Khanna said the ₹479 crore allocation made for madarsa modernisation in the state budget that he presented on Thursday would ensure the development of these centres of Islamic learning.

“Apart from paying salaries of teachers, the budgetary allocation would be utilised for buying computers, indoor games and other equipment that will surely take the development of madarsas to another level. It will also help in connecting students with the mainstream,” he said.

He said the state government has also announced distribution of smart phones and tablets to the final year students. “The scheme is for all and it will also benefit the students of madarsa board,” he said.

Apart from ₹479 crore, the UP Government has allocated a sum of 1303 crores for other ongoing minority welfare schemes that aims to develop minority institutions.