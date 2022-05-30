Coffee with HT: Bundelkhand Expressway will spur development of entire region, says Khanna
Emphasising on the importance of road connectivity for development, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna said the entire Bundelkhand will prosper the day Bundelkhand Expressway becomes operational.
More than 90% of the 296.07 km Bundelkhand Expressway was complete, he said at the Coffee with HT programme at the Hindustan Times office in Lucknow.
Asked why the Bundelkhand region had lagged behind though the Gorakhpur and Varanasi divisions of Purvanchal progressed in the first term of the BJP government, Khanna said: “Development has two parameters — connectivity-transportation and communication. Transportation system needs to be strengthened.”
The finance minister asserted that infrastructure plays a major role in development of a region.
This expressway would provide Bundelkhand region get faster connectivity with Agra, National Capital Region (NCR) and Delhi, he said.
On regions having presence of prominent politicians getting more attention in terms of development, Khanna stated that there was no uniformity (among districts) from the base (development index)
“There are eight aspirational districts in Uttar Pradesh and 110 across the country. If we want to bring these aspirational districts at par, then we need to focus on them,” he said.
“We have to find a way out (for development) from conditions that we have inherited,” Khanna said.
“We try to give equal importance to all (districts),” said the minister.
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY
Commenting on investments in Uttar Pradesh, Khanna said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out MoUs worth ₹75000 crore in the third groundbreaking ceremony on June 3.
