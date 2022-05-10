Coffee with HT: Tablets to be fixed to all Uttar Pradesh assembly members’ desks

Members will find tablet devices fixed on their respective desks when the 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (state assembly) meets for the first time for the forthcoming budget session commencing here on May 23. This is a major initiative to implement e-Vidhan and make the functioning of the legislature in the state paperless.

“Yes, we will get the tablets fixed on every desk. (No one can pull out these tablets). We will not replace/repair the damaged tablets, if pulled out. If you are not interested in speaking, why should we get the device repaired? These are all well-educated members,” said UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana at the Coffee with HT programme in at the office of the Hindustan Times, Lucknow on Tuesday.

As implementation of e-Vidhan will pave the way for paperless proceedings in the House, governor Anandiben Patel may read out her address using a device.

“Yes, we hope the governor may use a device,” said Mahana while elaborating on measures for implementing e-Vidhan.

The Central government is implementing e-Vidhan aimed at connecting all state assemblies and bringing them on a common digital platform. A data depository is being set up to make the state legislatures paperless.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly has obviously decided to fix the tablets to the desks keeping in view the past two instances of violence in the House, including the one witnessed in 1997 when members pulled out microphones and used them as missiles to target each other. The state assembly has since then stopped using extension rod microphones. Instead, microphones have been fixed to the desks.

“I was elected speaker on March 29. The next day (March 30) I had a nearly five-to six-hour long discussion with the principal secretary (state assembly) Pradeep Dubey and (other) officials. I felt when the state assembly meets for the first time, the members should feel a change in the House. But the availability of seats for members in the House remained a major challenge,” said Mahana.

The state assembly had only 379 seats for 425 members in undivided Uttar Pradesh. The state assembly’s strength was brought down to 404 (including a nominated member) following division of Uttar Pradesh for the creation of Uttarakhand in the year 2000. A seat is reserved for the advocate general. The UP assembly has no nominated member now.

“So, we needed more seats. After a few days, I was told arrangements have been made to increase the number from 379 to 403 seats. I went to the House to see the increased number of seats. But we still needed seats (about 10) for members of the upper house, who are ministers. I had to remind the staff about the need of seats for them. The number of seats has been increased to 415 now,” he said.

Under the new arrangements, a device will be fixed to every seat. A seat will be assigned to every individual member. Devices on the seats of the chief minister, the leader of opposition, minister for parliamentary affairs and the speaker will be bigger. The names of the members speaking in the House will be displayed.