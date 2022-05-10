Coffee with HT: Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings likely to be live-streamed soon, says speaker

The Uttar Pradesh assembly’s proceedings may be live-streamed soon on social media platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube so that people in even the remotest villages can watch how their MLAs conduct themselves and whether or not they raise people’s issues in the House.

UP Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) speaker Satish Mahana made this disclosure during the Coffee with HT programme at the office of Hindustan Times, Lucknow on Tuesday. The objective of the proposed move, he went on to add, was to ensure more and regular participation of MLAs in debates and discussions in the House for the larger good of the people they represented.

“Once House proceedings are live-streamed to people through Facebook Live and YouTube and other social media platforms, the MLAs will be more cautious about their conduct in the House. They will be under psychological pressure to attend the House more frequently and ask questions pertaining to the problems in their constituencies,” he explained.

The live-streaming of the House proceedings, he said, was only one of the legislative reforms that he wanted to bring to increase participation of MLAs in debates and discussions during the House sessions. He said that he, as the speaker, would bring about legislative reforms from time to time

Mahana said that it was very essential for the MLAs personal growth as well to decently discuss and debate public issues in the House. The members, he added, would be made aware of their duties and responsibilities.

“I would have harmed myself had I not been a regular participant in the House debates,” he said.

He further said that legislative and electoral reforms were deeply interconnected and did not rule out the possibility of the country having more electoral reforms in the years to come.

About the speakers sometimes taking a lot of time in deciding petitions pertaining to disqualification of members, he said there were many reasons for this. Both legislative and electoral reforms needed to mend the system, he added.

