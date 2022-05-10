Coffee with HT: Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings likely to be live-streamed soon, says speaker
The Uttar Pradesh assembly’s proceedings may be live-streamed soon on social media platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube so that people in even the remotest villages can watch how their MLAs conduct themselves and whether or not they raise people’s issues in the House.
UP Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) speaker Satish Mahana made this disclosure during the Coffee with HT programme at the office of Hindustan Times, Lucknow on Tuesday. The objective of the proposed move, he went on to add, was to ensure more and regular participation of MLAs in debates and discussions in the House for the larger good of the people they represented.
“Once House proceedings are live-streamed to people through Facebook Live and YouTube and other social media platforms, the MLAs will be more cautious about their conduct in the House. They will be under psychological pressure to attend the House more frequently and ask questions pertaining to the problems in their constituencies,” he explained.
The live-streaming of the House proceedings, he said, was only one of the legislative reforms that he wanted to bring to increase participation of MLAs in debates and discussions during the House sessions. He said that he, as the speaker, would bring about legislative reforms from time to time
Mahana said that it was very essential for the MLAs personal growth as well to decently discuss and debate public issues in the House. The members, he added, would be made aware of their duties and responsibilities.
“I would have harmed myself had I not been a regular participant in the House debates,” he said.
He further said that legislative and electoral reforms were deeply interconnected and did not rule out the possibility of the country having more electoral reforms in the years to come.
About the speakers sometimes taking a lot of time in deciding petitions pertaining to disqualification of members, he said there were many reasons for this. Both legislative and electoral reforms needed to mend the system, he added.
-
Coffee with HT: Will strive for better decorum in House, says Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana
Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday asserted his intention to have better decorum, conduct,and discussions in the House. “Though one can't do much (more) than requesting the members to conduct themselves well, I will make efforts for better decorum, conduct, discussion, and increased participation of members in the House,” Satish Mahana said at the Coffee with HT programme at the Hindustan Times, Lucknow office.
-
Muzaffarnagar: Video ‘restricting’ Dalits’ entry into ex-pradhan’s fields goes viral, two held
Police arrested two people and lodged a case against them after a video showing a man carrying a “Dhol” (a percussion instrument) and making a “Munadi” (public announcement) on behalf of former pradhan Rajveer, forbidding entry of Dalits into the fields of Rajveer in Pavti Khurd village in Charthawal area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district went viral on Monday.
-
Coffee with HT: Tablets to be fixed to all Uttar Pradesh assembly members’ desks
Members will find tablet devices fixed on their respective desks when the 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (state assembly) meets for the first time for the forthcoming budget session commencing here on May 23. This is a major initiative to implement e-Vidhan and make the functioning of the legislature in the state paperless. “Yes, we hope the governor may use a device,” said uP assembly speaker Satish Mahana while elaborating on measures for implementing e-Vidhan.
-
Uttar Pradesh budget session begins on May 23, members’ training for paperless functioning on the cards
With the state cabinet on Tuesday deciding to convene the Uttar Pradesh budget session from May 23, the state assembly is taking a number of initiatives to ensure the smooth conduct of House proceedings. The initiatives coincide with state legislature getting set to go paperless in Uttar Pradesh. The steps also include a mock assembly sitting a day before commencement of the budget session and training for all the members.
-
UP cabinet nod to direct recruitment rules for international medal winners
LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday approved Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winners Direct Recruitment Rules, 2022 for appointment of medal winners on 24 gazetted posts of nine departments of the state government. UP's residents, who have won medals in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Paralympics, would be eligible for appointment as gazetted officers. Khanna said the appointments would be made by a committee headed by chief secretary.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics