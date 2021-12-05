Coffee with V-C:Lucknow University’s novel plan to bond with students

The Lucknow University (LU) administration has launched a new initiative named ‘Coffee with the Vice Chancellor: Let’s Walk the Talk’.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening communication between students and the vice chancellor, LU officials said.

“It is going to be an interactive series of discussions with the students and is about caring, sharing and bonding. The outreach concept will soon be a regular feature of the campus life,” said LU’s dean student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon.

“The vice chancellor will meet student representatives from various departments and institutes of LU twice a week. The proceedings will be conducted under the aegis of the DSW office,” Tandon said.

“These interactive sessions will provide a platform for students to discuss their expectations, aspirations and contributions over a cup of coffee with the vice chancellor. We hope that during the sessions students will express their thoughts and the interaction will be symbiotic to both students, educators and administrators of the university,” Tandon said.

Vice chancellor Alok Kumar said, “The students ultimately are the most integral element in any academic set up. What they think, perceive and desire about and from their alma mater will help us improve the quality of campus life.”