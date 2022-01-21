Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Cold wave, dense fog and thunderstorm expected across UP
lucknow news

Cold wave, dense fog and thunderstorm expected across UP

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Santkabirnagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharjganj, Gonda, Unnao and Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday, says IMD forecast
Taj Mahal under fog. Uttar Pradesh recorded another day of severe cold on Friday. (Agency)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Indian meterological department issued forecast of cold wave, dense fog followed by thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hailstorm across Uttar Pradesh over the weekend, as the state recorded another day of severe cold on Friday.

Lucknow recorded maximum day temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius which is four degree below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal on Friday. The state capital is expected to record maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius with a possibility of clouded sky on Saturday.

According to the forecast issued by the IMD, cold day conditions are very likely over Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia , Deoria , Gorakhpur, Santkabirnagar, Siddharth Nagar, Kushinagar , Basti Sitapur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Kasganj, Unnao, Agra, Etah, Firozabad, Jalaun, Jhansi on Friday night and Saturday.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Santkabirnagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharjganj, Gonda, Unnao, Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday,” reads the forecast.

RELATED STORIES

“We are closely monitoring the weather conditions across Uttar Pradesh. District administrations have been intimated regarding the weather changes and have been advised to take appropriate action,” said JP Gupta, director of state MeT department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP