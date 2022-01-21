Cold wave, dense fog and thunderstorm expected across UP

Lucknow: The Indian meterological department issued forecast of cold wave, dense fog followed by thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hailstorm across Uttar Pradesh over the weekend, as the state recorded another day of severe cold on Friday.

Lucknow recorded maximum day temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius which is four degree below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal on Friday. The state capital is expected to record maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius with a possibility of clouded sky on Saturday.

According to the forecast issued by the IMD, cold day conditions are very likely over Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia , Deoria , Gorakhpur, Santkabirnagar, Siddharth Nagar, Kushinagar , Basti Sitapur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Kasganj, Unnao, Agra, Etah, Firozabad, Jalaun, Jhansi on Friday night and Saturday.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Santkabirnagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharjganj, Gonda, Unnao, Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday,” reads the forecast.

“We are closely monitoring the weather conditions across Uttar Pradesh. District administrations have been intimated regarding the weather changes and have been advised to take appropriate action,” said JP Gupta, director of state MeT department.