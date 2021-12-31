Cold wave, fog grips Uttar Pradesh; temperature to dip further in coming days

The minimum temperature in the state capital dropped by two degrees in the last 24 hours and was recorded at the 12 degree Celsius mark, as cold waves hit most parts of the state on Friday. The minimum temperature across Uttar Pradesh is expected to go down further as per the forecast issued by Indian Meteorological Department.

“Cold winds moving in the state from west to east following recent rains are the primary reason for the marked drop in temperatures across UP. The minimum temperature is expected to drop further in the coming days by around four degrees,” said JP Gupta, director of Uttar Pradesh Met Department.

As per the forecast issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature across UP is expected to drop by three degrees by the end of next week. Lucknow will experience a minimum temperature of 8 Degree Celsius next week. The drop in temperature will be accompanied by a cold breeze and heavy fog, as per the forecast.

“Heavy fog was reported across Uttar Pradesh including the state capital. The heavy fog will remain prevalent in coming days due to a low-pressure atmospheric zone that developed over central and west UP,” said Gupta. The MeT department has also warned of the presence of heavy fog during morning hours across the state.

Considering the forecast, the state Met department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting they make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

While the cold wave is expected to affect daily life in the state, according to the farm experts it will benefit the farmers by accelerating seed formation in Rabi crops like wheat, mustard and peas.