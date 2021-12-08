Cold wave to hit UP, N India in the next 48 hrs: IMD

The minimum temperature across Uttar Pradesh is expected to drop by an average of four degrees Celsius as isolated places experience rainfall, especially in west and central UP, according to an alert issued by Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

“The weather conditions due to a recent snowfall in the mountains will lead to a cold wave across the northern parts of the country. The average temperatures are expected to fall between three to five degrees in the next 48 hours,” reads the alert issued by IMD.

The said conditions will be accompanied with dense fog, especially in the morning, across the state. “There will be a shift in the weather across Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. We have alerted the district authorities about it and suggested making arrangements for people like night shelters and bonfires,” said director of state MeT department JP Gupta.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Lucknow remained around 14 degrees Celsius which is 5 degrees above normal while the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees, 2 degrees above normal, according to MeT data.

The city experienced fog in the morning but cleared up during the day providing a welcome relief. The lowest temperature in UP was recorded in Etawah where the mercury dipped to 7 degrees, 2 degrees below normal. Jhansi recorded the highest day temperature in UP where the mercury was recorded at 29 degrees during the day, 1.4 degrees above normal.