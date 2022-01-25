College girl gang-raped in Prayagraj, body found in well

PRAYAGRAJ The body of an 18-year-old college student, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Colonelganj area of the city, was recovered from an old well in the bushes near the Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology (IERT) on Tuesday during a search operation launched by the police. The victim had been missing from her hostel for two days, after which her kin lodged an FIR of abduction against a youth, said police.

When detained and questioned, the youth (victm’s alleged boyfriend) claimed that he and the girl were attacked by some youths while they were at a deserted spot near IERT on January 22. He was the prime suspect in the case as he was giving contradictory statements, said cops.

A resident of Sarai Mamrez area of trans-Ganga, the victim was a BA student of a degree college and lived in a girl’s hostel in Salori area. Her kin reached the hostel when they could not contact her on her mobile phone despite repeated calls. The girl’s roommate informed the family that she left the hostel on January 22 evening, saying she was going to hand over some notes to her friend, Aman Singh, of Azamgarh.

Subsequently, the girl’s family approached the Colonelganj police and lodged an FIR of abduction against Aman. The cops detained Aman and questioned him about the whereabouts of the girl. He informed police that he and the girl were at a deserted spot near IERT when some miscreants attacked them.

Aman claimed that he fled the spot after being assaulted and had no knowledge about the girl’s whereabouts since then. The police traced the last location of the girl’s cell phone, which was found at the same spot near IERT.

Late on Monday night, police teams launched a search operation in the bushes and found the body of the girl in an old well (around 80 ft deep). An NDRF team was called to pull out the victim’s body, which was identified by her mother and other relatives.

A panel of doctors conducted a post-mortem examination of the body on Tuesday, which suggested that the girl was gangraped before being strangulated.

SSP Ajay Kumar said the girl’s alleged friend, Aman, was giving contradictory statements during interrogation and was the prime suspect.

Investigations revealed that he did not try to get help from the police when he and the girl were assaulted at the deserted spot, and instead remained silent about the incident. Probe also revealed that he and the girl used to have fights. Meanwhile, the police were rounding up other suspects and launched a fresh search at the spot to collect other evidences, added the SSP.