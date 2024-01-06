Common bldg code gives attractive look to Ramkot in Ayodhya

Lucknow: A common building code has been implemented in Ramkot area in Ayodhya, giving an aesthetic look to all shops, Maths and other establishments in the vicinity of Ram Janmabhoomi. The shops painted in light ochre colour give a distinct look to the entire area. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

As one enters Hanuman Garhi Road and moves towards the Dashrath Mahal on the road leading to Ram Janmabhoomi, the shops painted in light ochre colour give a distinct look to the entire area.

According to vice chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) Vishal Singh, a common building code was implemented in Ramkot which covers areas in the vicinity of Ram Janmabhoomi. All shops, Maths and other buildings in this area had been painted in the same colour, he added.

The Ayodhya administration has also tried to impose a common building code on the 13-km long Ram Path starting from Sahadatganj in Ayodhya (earlier Faizabad) up to Naya Ghat.

Most of the establishments on this route have been painted in light ochre colour and all have engravings of bow and arrow or ‘Om’ sign.

As construction activity on this entire stretch of the road is still going on, the common building code plan is yet to be fully implemented here.

While reviewing development projects in Ayodhya on November 28 last year, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to implement a common building code and expand Ayodhya Master Plan-2031.

WiFi service to be re-activated

The free WiFi service at Hanuman Garhi, Naya ghat, Guptar Ghat and other places in Ayodhya will be re-activated soon. The free service was disrupted due to the ongoing road widening project.

Along with the historic Hanuman Garhi temple, this service will also be available at Naya Ghat, Guptar Ghat and Ayodhya Dham railway station.

The free service was launched in Ayodhya on Deepotsav 2022. Two towers near the Ayodhya Dham railway station have come up for launching the service .