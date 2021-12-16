Commuters in a jam as traffic crawls in Lucknow

Lucknow: Commuters had a tough time on Wednesday, with severe traffic jams reported in most parts of the city. Traffic on Shaheed Path remained stuck for hours in the evening.

People caught in the traffic snarls took to social media to raise complaints with the traffic police and Dial 112 to report about the situation, besides calling the authorities for help. “I was returning home from my office in Chinhat via Shaheed Path. It usually takes me 30 minutes to reach home but today it took me almost three hours to cover the same distance,” said Mahesh Pandey, who lives in Sushant Golf City.

With vehicles stuck on Shaheed Path, traffic began piling on the service lanes and exits. The exits near Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Arjunganj, Rae Bareli Rad and Awadh crossing remained jammed for hours with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace. People on their ways to the airport, hospital and railway station had a really hard time. Reportedly, many missed their evening flights out of Lucknow as they were caught in the traffic jams.

The situation worsened between 5pm to 7pm when people returning from their offices further increased the volume of vehicles. Senior traffic and police officials were deployed across the city to clear the traffic. Additional director general (ADG), Law and order of UP Police Prashant Kumar also reached Arjunganj exit on Shaheed path to assist the traffic department.

Senior traffic officials of Lucknow Police Commissionerate could not be reached for comment on the traffic situation. Many senior officials even switched off their phones and were unreachable.

According to traffic police, the traffic congestion on Shaheed Path was caused after two trucks broke down and blocked traffic. A political event in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and mismanagement of flow of vehicle exiting from the venue also contributed to the problem.

