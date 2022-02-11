Comorbidity key risk factor for Covid positive

The analysis of deaths of Covid-19 patients in Lucknow between January 15 and February 10 revealed that 29 patients died after testing positive and all, except one, had a comorbidity or some chronic ailment.

There was only one 26-year-old man, who met with a road accident and died during treatment after testing positive for Covid-19. All the others were suffering from a chronic disease. He was the youngest one to die during the third wave, after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Comorbidity is a known risk factor that weakens the body’s resistance against any other infection. In such patients, death may occur due to comorbidity, even if the infection does not involve the lungs. People with comorbidity such as diabetes definitely need to take precautions against Covid-19,” said Prof Kauser Usman, HoD, geriatric medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Of the 29 deaths, 10 took place at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), two at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, two at KGMU, while others took place at different private hospitals and medical colleges, according to data from the health department.

The first death during the third wave was reported on January 15, and the death was roughly 200 days since the last death in the state capital, reported on June 29, 2021.

“Comorbidity, particularly among the elderly, is a risk to life if they test positive for Covid-19. Along with age-related problems, the body further becomes weak with comorbidity. Hence, a Sars-CoV-2 infection, which adversely affects the body, is an added risk,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Of the total deaths, nine patients had kidney problems, five had liver problems, five suffered from diabetes, and three had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Some patients had multiple comorbidities such as hypertension along with other ailments.