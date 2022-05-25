Complaint in court for uncontrolled crowd at Taj Mahal during Urs
Agra :: A complaint was filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate here against the superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India office and vice chairman of Agra Development Authority for violation of Supreme Court guidelines, in view of heavy crowd at the Taj Mahal during the three-day Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan recently.
Umesh Chand Verma (63) filed the complaint under various sections of Indian Penal Code and section 16 (Protection of place of worship from misuse, pollution or desecration) of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.
Verma stated in his complaint, filed through advocate Moti Singh Sikarwar, that there were certain restrictions on holding any activity within the Taj Mahal which might be harmful to the monument.
“Yet permission was granted to organize three-day ‘Urs’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at Taj Mahal during which entry to the monument was made free, attracting a huge crowd, more than a lakh in a day. The security measures at the Taj Mahal were found to be inadequate,” complained Verma.
‘This uncontrolled mob caused harm to the monument and the free entry for three days also caused loss to government exchequer,” said the complainant while claiming that he was president of a citizens’ forum working for social awareness about ancient monuments’ conservation.
The CJM court, after summoning report from the Tajganj police station, on May 9, 2022 ordered to register the matter as complaint under section 156 (3) of Criminal Procedure Code and fixed June 16 as next date for recording of complainant’s statement in regard to the matter.
Recently., the three-day Urs at Taj Mahal was organized from February 27 to March 1 after two years’ gap because of the pandemic. As a tradition, the ASI had given relaxation in entry after 2 pm on first two days and for full day on third day of Urs when way to basement having original graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal is opened for public.
Many avoid third vaccine dose, doctors advise against it
LUCKNOW: Despite being eligible, a large number of beneficiaries have not taken their precaution dose or third dose of Covid vaccine in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Cowin portal, till now only 3067618 people have got the precaution dose. Precaution dose is administered to people above 18 years of age. Vaccination for beneficiaries below 18 years started on March 16, 2022. Availability of precaution doses at private centres was third.
Govt school teachers asked to donate fodder for cows kept in shelters
Lucknow Now block education officers and government school teachers have been asked to donate one quintal of hay (fodder) for the cows kept in the shelters established in the district under the ambitious scheme of the state government. District magistrate of district magistrate, Divya Mittal said that this practice was going on across the state. Basic Dinesh Kumar, Dinesh Kumar could not be reached for his comments.
Punjab govt to present paperless budget: CM Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget, which will save ₹21 lakh of the state exchequer besides 34 tonnes of paper. The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state. The assembly had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.
Akhilesh takes up Azam’s cause in UP assembly
Lucknow: Leader of opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took up the cause of Mohammad Azam Khan (MLA) and said hYadavwas sure justice would be done to the senior Samajwadi Party leader who had recently been released on bail. Yadav said fake cases had been registered against Khan for setting up a university.
ED summons Shiv Sena’s Yashwant Jadhav in FEMA violations case
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued summons to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) standing committee, Yashwant Jadhav, in connection with the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. ED sources said their investigation, which was at a preliminary stage, was based on the searches conducted by the income tax (I-T) department on several premises linked to Jadhav and his wife, Yamini, an MLA from Byculla.
