Complaint in court for uncontrolled crowd at Taj Mahal during Urs

Agra :: A complaint was filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate here against the superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India office and vice chairman of Agra Development Authority for violation of Supreme Court guidelines, in view of heavy crowd at the Taj Mahal during the three-day Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan recently.

Umesh Chand Verma (63) filed the complaint under various sections of Indian Penal Code and section 16 (Protection of place of worship from misuse, pollution or desecration) of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.

Verma stated in his complaint, filed through advocate Moti Singh Sikarwar, that there were certain restrictions on holding any activity within the Taj Mahal which might be harmful to the monument.

“Yet permission was granted to organize three-day ‘Urs’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at Taj Mahal during which entry to the monument was made free, attracting a huge crowd, more than a lakh in a day. The security measures at the Taj Mahal were found to be inadequate,” complained Verma.

‘This uncontrolled mob caused harm to the monument and the free entry for three days also caused loss to government exchequer,” said the complainant while claiming that he was president of a citizens’ forum working for social awareness about ancient monuments’ conservation.

The CJM court, after summoning report from the Tajganj police station, on May 9, 2022 ordered to register the matter as complaint under section 156 (3) of Criminal Procedure Code and fixed June 16 as next date for recording of complainant’s statement in regard to the matter.

Recently., the three-day Urs at Taj Mahal was organized from February 27 to March 1 after two years’ gap because of the pandemic. As a tradition, the ASI had given relaxation in entry after 2 pm on first two days and for full day on third day of Urs when way to basement having original graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal is opened for public.