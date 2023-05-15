Computer teacher held for sexually exploiting 13 students at govt school in UP’s Shahjahanpur

LUCKNOW A computer instructor at a government junior high school in UP’s Shahjahanpur was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting 13 minor girl students, said police. Family members and villagers reached the school in Rai Khurd village of Shahjahanpur on May 13 and created a ruckus. (Pic for representation)

The prime accused Mohammad Ali (computer instructor), head teacher Anil Kumar and assistant teacher Sajia were booked under various sections of the IPC, SC/ST Act and Pocso. The two other teachers were also suspended on charges of concealing the incident.

The incident came to light when students apprised their parents about the misconduct of the computer teacher on May 12. Subsequently, family members and villagers reached the school in Rai Khurd village of Shahjahanpur on May 13 and created a ruckus.

The parents thrashed the computer teacher. After getting information, cops reached the school and took the statements of students.

“Main accused Mohammad Ali has been arrested and sent to jail,” said S Anand, superintendent of police, Shahjahanpur.

“Two other teachers of the school Anil Kumar and Sajia have been suspended on charges of concealing the incident and not taking any action despite being aware of the incident,” he said.

Village head Lalta Prasad lodged an FIR on May 13, in which he pointed out that Mohammad Ali was sexually exploiting girl students while assistant teacher Sajia and head teacher Anil Kumar knew about the incident but did not take any action.

All three were booked under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, sections of the IPC and Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, said cops.

District basic shiksha adhikari Kumar Gaurav said prima facie, the computer instructor was found guilty and his services will be terminated.

“Parents of several girls have alleged that the computer instructor, Mohammed Ali, sexually assaulted around 13 students of the school. The police have registered a case and action has been initiated,” he added.

“The department has initiated the process to terminate the contract of computer teacher, Mohammed Ali, whose appointment is on contractual basis,” said Gaurav.

Director-general (school education), Vijay Kiran Anand, had been apprised about the incident, he added.

