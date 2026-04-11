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Con gang targeting women across states busted; three arrested in Lucknow

According to DCP (west) Kamlesh Dixit, the accused are residents of Firozabad and operated as a travelling gang, frequently changing locations to evade detection. “They would move from one place to another to con people. We are receiving calls from police units in different districts, including Gujarat, seeking details about them,” he said.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:55 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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With the arrest of three accused, police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that allegedly targeted women and duped them of jewellery across multiple states, including Gujarat. Officials said the arrests were made after tracing the accused through an extensive 15-km CCTV trail.

The accused in police custody. (Sourced)

The accused identified as Shankar Rathore, Sunil Rathore and Pradeep Rai were nabbed near Saadat Ali Khan Maqbara under the Qaisebagh police station limits after police scanned nearly 150 CCTV cameras to track their movement following a cheating incident on Vidhan Sabha Marg reported on April 4.

According to DCP (west) Kamlesh Dixit, the accused are residents of Firozabad and operated as a travelling gang, frequently changing locations to evade detection. “They would move from one place to another to con people. We are receiving calls from police units in different districts, including Gujarat, seeking details about them,” he said.

The gang allegedly targeted unsuspecting women, gained their trust through conversation, and then fled with valuables. In the latest case, they tricked a woman into handing over her earrings and mangalsutra.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Con gang targeting women across states busted; three arrested in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Con gang targeting women across states busted; three arrested in Lucknow
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