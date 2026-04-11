Con gang targeting women across states busted; three arrested in Lucknow

With the arrest of three accused, police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that allegedly targeted women and duped them of jewellery across multiple states, including Gujarat. Officials said the arrests were made after tracing the accused through an extensive 15-km CCTV trail. The accused in police custody. (Sourced)

The accused identified as Shankar Rathore, Sunil Rathore and Pradeep Rai were nabbed near Saadat Ali Khan Maqbara under the Qaisebagh police station limits after police scanned nearly 150 CCTV cameras to track their movement following a cheating incident on Vidhan Sabha Marg reported on April 4.

According to DCP (west) Kamlesh Dixit, the accused are residents of Firozabad and operated as a travelling gang, frequently changing locations to evade detection. “They would move from one place to another to con people. We are receiving calls from police units in different districts, including Gujarat, seeking details about them,” he said.

The gang allegedly targeted unsuspecting women, gained their trust through conversation, and then fled with valuables. In the latest case, they tricked a woman into handing over her earrings and mangalsutra.

“Police recovered a gold-plated locket, a pair of earrings and ₹490 from their possession. During questioning, the accused said they were addicted to drugs and committed such crimes to fund their addiction. One of them also has a criminal record,” the DCP added.

Police said further investigation is underway and more cases linked to the gang may surface as other states share inputs.