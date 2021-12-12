Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Conduct audit of all co-op housing societies: HC to UP govt
Conduct audit of all co-op housing societies: HC to UP govt

The court passed the order on a petition seeking action against housing society Rishi Vasishth Sahkari Awas Samiti Limited
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken serious note of rampant corruption in housing societies and harassment of plot owners. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Taking serious note of rampant corruption in housing societies and harassment of plot owners, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to ensure audit of accounts of all cooperative housing societies in the state on a yearly basis, without fail.

A single judge bench of justice Pankaj Bhatia on November 8 said: “The State shall ensure the audit of the accounts of all the cooperative housing societies of the state of UP as required under Section 64 on yearly basis without fail.

“The State shall separately get the audit of the lands owned by the co-operative societies to decipher whether any lands/ properties owned by the society have been misappropriated.

“The yearly Audit reports as directed above with regard to all the cooperative housing societies shall be furnished in accordance with law to an apex body at state level.

“Wherever any discrepancies with regard to unauthorised sales/unauthorised withdrawal from the account of the societies are noticed, an FIR in question shall be lodged and steps shall be taken for recovery of the loss caused to the Co-operative Housing Societies,” added the court.

“If there is any need, the investigating agency/state/authorised person shall be free to take the help of Enforcement Directorate for recovering the ‘proceeds of crime’ if found to have been transferred or misappropriated either by any of its office bearers/members of the co-operative housing society throughout the state of UP,” the court said.

The court passed the order on a petition seeking action against housing society Rishi Vasishth Sahkari Awas Samiti Limited. It fixed February 28, 2022 as the next date of hearing.

