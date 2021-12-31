Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong accuses Shah of misleading UP people

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said Union home minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were not focusing on the issues concerning the people
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Congress has accused Union home minister Amit Shah of misleading the people of state at the public rallies being organised “using the government funds in Uttar Pradesh”. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu said Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were not focusing on the issues concerning the people and were discussing issues that had nothing to do with UP’s development instead. He said the people of state had made up their mind to vote out the BJP under Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s leadership.

Lallu said Shah was speaking about nepotism, unfairness and migration though the BJP was going to allot 30 percent party tickets to family members of senior BJP leaders in the 2022 UP ass​embly elections. He said the Congress on the other hand had decided to allocate 40 percent tickets to women in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the BJP led regime had led to rising unemployment and the youth would be compelled to migrate if the BJP formed government for one more time in Uttar Pradesh.

