Cong banks on ‘outsiders’ in battle for Rae Bareli, Amethi

LUCKNOW The Congress appears to have relied on leaders from other parties apart from giving tickets to its cadre in its battle for Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies – once considered to be the party’s bastion in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli seat in Lok Sabha while party leader Rahul Gandhi was MP from Amethi from 2004 to 2019 when he lost the poll to union minister Smriti Irani.

As the Congress released a list of 28 more candidates, including 10 women for 2022 UP assembly elections on Monday, it carried the name of Ashish Shukla as a party candidate from the Amethi assembly seat.

“Yes, Ashish Shukla who owed allegiance to the BJP has been fielded from Amethi seat. Congress candidate in Jagdishpur, Vijay Pasi, too joined the Congress in recent years. Earlier, he was with the SP,” said a senior politician in Amethi.

However, Amethi is not the only assembly constituency where the Congress has fielded leaders from other parties. A close scrutiny of Congress candidates in Rae Bareli and Amethi indicates that the party fielded at least four to five candidates who did not belong to the party’s cadres.

Take the case of Harchandpur, where the Congress MLA Rakesh Singh joined the BJP. The Congress has now fielded former minister Surendra Vikram Singh (who owed allegiance to the SP) from Harchandpur. It has fielded Sudha Dwivedi from Sareni assembly seat who was reportedly seeking a ticket from the BJP. Congress candidate from Unchahar Atul Singh too was seeking a ticket from the BJP.

“Yes, the Congress apparently faces shortage of leaders from its own cadre. This is why the party has fielded leaders from BJP and other parties,” said Uma Shankar Pandey, senior BJP leader from Amethi. But others feel the Congress may not have any other option but to field outsiders. “Two of its sitting MLAs from Rae Bareli – Rakesh Singh (Harchandpur) and Aditi Singh (Rae Bareli) joined the BJP and this may prove to be a blessing in disguise,” said a Congress leader.

“The Congress does not have strong candidates from its cadres in Rae Bareli and Amethi. So the party has relied on outsiders. This may be called a good strategy if selection of candidates works in Congress’ favour,” said UB Singh, principal, Baiswara Degree College, Rae Bareli.

Those fielded from within the Congress include Manish Singh Chauhan from Rae Bareli assembly seat and Sushil Pasi from Bachhrawan assembly seat.

Aditi Singh, sitting MLA who joined BJP, is considered to be having a considerable following on the Rae Bareli seat that she inherited from her father late Akhilesh Singh. “The Congress apparently did not have any option for Rae Bareli seat. Manish Singh Chauhan though comes from Congress background he will have to work really hard there,” said UB Singh.

The Congress has fielded District Congress committee president Pradeep Singhal from Tiloi assembly seat of Amethi. Fateh Mohammad has been fielded from Gauriganj assembly seat of Amethi while Arjun Pasi will contest from the Salon assembly seat.

